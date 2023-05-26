Michael Block Misses Cut, Finishes Last at Charles Schwab Challenge After Exemption

AP Photo/LM Otero

PGA professional Michael Block delivered one of golf's best underdog stories in recent memory after the 46-year-old finished tied for 15th in the PGA Championship last weekend.

That earned Block a spot in this week's Charles Schwab Challenge, but a continuation of the Cinderella run was not meant to be.

When his round ended Friday, Block was last in the field, shooting a 15-over 155 over the first and second rounds to miss the one-over cut by 14 strokes. He carded an 11-over 81 on Thursday before following that up with a four-over 74 on Friday at Colonial Golf Course in Fort Worth, Texas.

"I think I felt the wrath of the golf gods this week, which I get it," Block said, per Colby Powell of golfchannel.com. "I completely get it, and I don't blame them for it because they gave me a lot of positive things last week."

Simply put, Block has gone through a whirlwind of emotions since becoming an overnight sensation at the PGA Championship, which saw him shoot one over and even make an ace on the 15th hole during the fourth round.

"I have no legs," Block said, per Powell. "I was scheduled to fly out at 10:00 a.m. last Saturday. So if that gives you any idea how much confidence I had of making the cut at the PGA Championship."

Despite the rough outing at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Block's performance at the PGA Championship is still a remarkable feat.

The club professional at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, California is now guaranteed a spot in next year's PGA Championship by virtue of his top-15 finish.

His result was the best a club professional has achieved at the PGA Championship since 1986, when Lonnie Nielsen finished tied for 11th.