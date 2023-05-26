Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua Title Fight Reportedly in Discussions for September

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Representatives for Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are discussing a potential fight for September, according to ESPN's Mike Coppinger.

"The talks began this week between Fury's promoter, George Warren, and Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, sources said, revisiting a discussion from last fall that failed to deliver the long-anticipated showdown between the U.K.'s two top boxing stars," Coppinger reported.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.