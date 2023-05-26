Saints Rumors: Jon Gruden Attended Practice to Help Derek Carr, New Offense

Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

Derek Carr's former head coach has been working with the New Orleans Saints this week as the offense gets acclimated to Derek Carr running things.

Per Jeff Duncan of the Times-Picayune, Jon Gruden was at the team's facilities this week during practices for Saints coaches "to pick his brain about the offensive transition" with their new quarterback.

Gruden was with the Las Vegas Raiders for three full seasons from 2018 to '20 when Carr was their signal-caller. He also coached the team for five games during the 2021 season before resigning his position.

The 59-year-old's resignation came on the heels of a report from Ken Belson and Katherine Rosman of the New York Times that found he used misogynistic and homophobic language in a series of emails sent to then-Washington general manager Bruce Allen over a seven-year period from 2011 to '18.

Gruden's emails were uncovered as part of an investigation into toxic workplace allegations involving the Commanders and owner Daniel Snyder.

The former Raiders and Buccaneers head coach filed a lawsuit against the league and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in November 2021 in which he accused them of a "malicious and orchestrated campaign" to force him to resign.

Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported in January the Nevada State Supreme Court granted a request from the NFL and Goodell to pause the lawsuit "pending the completion of an appeal challenging a district court's denial of their motion to ask for arbitration."

Gruden's attorney filed an appeal with the Nevada State Supreme Court in April arguing the lawsuit shouldn't be changed to an arbitration process, per A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports.

Carr signed a four-year, $150 million contract with the Saints in March. He was released by the Raiders in February after spending the first nine years of his career with the club.

In his three full seasons with Gruden as his head coach, Carr completed 68.9 percent of his attempts and threw for at least 4,000 yards every year.

The Saints finished 7-10 last season in Dennis Allen's first year as head coach after taking over for Sean Payton. It was the first time they had a losing record since 2016.