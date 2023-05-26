LeBron James Rumors: Lakers Star Expected to Fulfill Contract amid Retirement Talk

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

While his NBA future is uncertain for the time being, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James isn't expected to retire and leave a massive payday on the table, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

James will start his two-year, $97.1 million extension with the Lakers in 2023-24. McMenamin reported one source close to the four-time MVP "believes the Lakers star will indeed be back for season No. 21 and fulfill his contract."

