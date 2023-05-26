X

    LeBron James Rumors: Lakers Star Expected to Fulfill Contract amid Retirement Talk

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 26, 2023

    DENVER, COLORADO - MAY 16: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after his team was defeated by the Denver Nuggets in game one of the Western Conference Finals at Ball Arena on May 16, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
    Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

    While his NBA future is uncertain for the time being, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James isn't expected to retire and leave a massive payday on the table, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

    James will start his two-year, $97.1 million extension with the Lakers in 2023-24. McMenamin reported one source close to the four-time MVP "believes the Lakers star will indeed be back for season No. 21 and fulfill his contract."

