Lakers Rumors: D'Angelo Russell Contract Extension Won't Be Pursued at 'Max Number'

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly do not intend to on giving guard D'Angelo Russell a maximum contract extension if they re-sign him before or during free agency this offseason.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Russell is eligible for a two-year, $67.5 million extension, but the Lakers are not interested in retaining Russell "at the max number."

Still, Russell may be back with L.A. next season, especially if the market for him is "flat," as McMenamin expects it could be.

McMenamin noted that most of the teams that would have the money to sign Russell this offseason are either rebuilding or set at guard, and that could potentially allow the Lakers to re-sign him at a lower number.

Russell, 27, began his NBA career with the Lakers in 2015 as the No. 2 overall draft pick before enjoying stints with the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The one-time All-Star returned to L.A. in February when the Lakers acquired him from the T-Wolves in a three-team trade that also included the Utah Jazz.

That trade played a big role in resetting the Lakers' roster and putting a better supporting cast around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, which is why they were able to secure the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference and make it all the way to the Western Conference Finals before getting swept by the Denver Nuggets.

In 17 regular-season games for the Lakers after the trade, Russell averaged 17.4 points, 6.1 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 three-pointers made in 30.9 minutes per contest.

That production was right in line with his career averages of 17.7 points, 5.7 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 trifectas.

Russell undoubtedly took a step back during the playoffs, though, as his averages dropped to 13.3 points, 4.6 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 three-pointers per contest.

Even so, he was fourth on the team in scoring during the postseason behind only LeBron, AD and Austin Reaves, and he started 15 of the Lakers' 16 playoff games.

James, Davis and Jarred Vanderbilt are among the key Lakers players under contract next season, plus Malik Beasley has a club option, whereas Russell, Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Lonnie Walker IV and Dennis Schröder are all set to be either unrestricted or restricted free agents.

The Lakers likely need to re-sign some or all of them to remain in the championship mix next season since they can't spend big in free agency on outside signings, and that bodes well for the chances for Russell returning to L.A. next season and beyond.