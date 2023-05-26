Rose Zhang Joining LPGA, Leaving Stanford After Winning 2 Individual NCAA Golf Titles

Justin Tafoya/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Stanford star Rose Zhang announced Friday she's turning pro and joining the LPGA Tour

"Stanford is truly a special place with special people," she wrote on Instagram. "I would never take these incredible memories and experiences for granted. With that in mind, while I am pursuing my professional career, I will continue to earn my degree in the years to come. Stanford fam forever."

In addition to winning the 2020 U.S. Women's Amateur, Zhang is a three-time recipient of the Mark H. McCormack Medal. She's also fresh off securing her second straight NCAA individual national title.

The U.S. Women's Open already announced the 20-year-old has accepted a special exemption for the 2023 tournament, which tees off July 6 at Pebble Beach Golf Links. The KPMG Women's PGA Championship has given her a sponsor exemption, as has the AIG Women's Open.

The timing of Zhang's decision will allow her to make her pro debut in the Mizuho Americas Open on May 29 at Liberty National Golf Club.

Zhang's amateur accolades speak for themselves, and she had nothing left to prove in college. She tied Lorena Ochoa's NCAA records for most career victories (12) and most wins in a season (eight) after earning her last national title.

Cardinal junior Rachel Heck told Golf Channel's Brentley Romine her teammate's "level of domination is mind-blowing."

"No one's her," Heck said. "I haven't seen anything like this in my lifetime—not on the men's amateur side, the LPGA, the PGA Tour. No matter what level you're at, it's hard to keep winning. I don't care if it's junior golf or amateur golf, she just keeps winning. … She's too good for this."

Romine went on to add Zhang has a case to be considered the greatest women's amateur ever.

The bar couldn't be much higher as she formally enters the pro ranks, but it's easy to see why her arrival has been so highly anticipated by fans.