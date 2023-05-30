Heat's Jimmy Butler Named 2023 Eastern Conference Finals MVP

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Playoff Jimmy is now MVP Jimmy.

Following the Miami Heat's win over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on Monday night, Butler was named the series MVP and earned himself the Larry Bird Trophy.

It was an up-and-down series from Butler as the Heat nearly blew a 3-0 series lead. But he came up huge in the closeout game on the road as he dropped a game-high 28 points to go along with seven rebounds, six assists and three steals.

He has now led Miami to its second Finals appearance since he arrived to the organization in 2019.

