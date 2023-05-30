X

    Heat's Jimmy Butler Named 2023 Eastern Conference Finals MVP

    Francisco RosaMay 30, 2023

    BOSTON, MA - MAY 29: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat looks on during Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics on May 29, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    Playoff Jimmy is now MVP Jimmy.

    Following the Miami Heat's win over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on Monday night, Butler was named the series MVP and earned himself the Larry Bird Trophy.

    NBA Communications @NBAPR

    Butler received five of the nine votes from a media panel covering the Eastern Conference Finals. <br><br>The voting results ⬇️ <a href="https://t.co/78bBxho5Yh">pic.twitter.com/78bBxho5Yh</a>

    It was an up-and-down series from Butler as the Heat nearly blew a 3-0 series lead. But he came up huge in the closeout game on the road as he dropped a game-high 28 points to go along with seven rebounds, six assists and three steals.

    He has now led Miami to its second Finals appearance since he arrived to the organization in 2019.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

