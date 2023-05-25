Broncos' Russell Wilson Says He's 'Lean and Mean' After Offseason Weight Loss

Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos had a disastrous 2022 season, but the veteran quarterback is doing whatever it takes to put himself in a position to help the team succeed in 2023 and beyond.

Wilson has noticeably lost some weight this offseason, and the star signal-caller addressed his weight loss while speaking with reporters Thursday.

"I feel great. I feel lean and mean ready to go. And focused," Wilson said, via Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver.

When asked how much weight he has lost, Wilson responded, "I'm not worried about that, I'm not counting. All I know is I'm excited to play again."

Wilson is listed on the NFL's website at 5'11" and 215 pounds.

The 34-year-old is entering his second season with the Broncos after coming over in a trade from the Seattle Seahawks ahead of the 2022 campaign.

During his first season in Denver, Wilson completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,524 yards and 16 touchdowns against 11 interceptions in 15 games. It was one of his worst seasons in the NFL.

With Wilson and the rest of the team struggling, the Broncos finished with a 5-12 record and missed the playoffs for the seventh straight season.

Denver fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett after a 4-11 start to the season. The franchise hired former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton during the offseason, and he's expect to lead the team back into playoff contention.

With Wilson healthy and ready to go, the Broncos should be able to get there in 2023.