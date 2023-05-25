Lakers Rumors: D'Angelo Russell Viewed as 'Positive Presence' Around Team

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

As he prepares to become a free agent for the first time in four years, D'Angelo Russell's future with the Los Angeles Lakers is very much up in the air right now.

Per Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer, Russell was viewed as a "positive presence" around the Lakers for how he adapted after taking on a lesser role during the postseason.

Russell didn't seem like he was in full agreement with head coach Darvin Ham's decision to bench him for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets, but he accepted it for the benefit of the team.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Russell was asked about what might come next for him:

"As far as the future goes, I have no idea. I think when you put a group out there that knows the game and everybody wants the same goal, I think you'll have some success. ... We made it to the Western Conference Finals. I think [general manager] Rob Pelinka has some decisions to make, not mine. Would love to be here and be able to tend to it and contribute to that. So, we'll see."

Prior to being traded to the Lakers in February, Fischer noted Russell was seeking a four-year deal "worth upward of $100 million" from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

There's an argument to be made Russell might have had the leverage to seek that kind of contract from the Lakers without the playoffs. He averaged 17.4 points on 48.4 percent shooting (41.4 percent from three) and 6.1 assists per game in 17 regular-season starts after the trade.

On Feb. 24, Sean Deveney of Heavy.com cited one executive who predicted Russell could sign an "Anfernee Simons kind of deal" this summer. Simons got a four-year, $100 million extension from the Portland Trail Blazers last offseason.

The postseason, though, showed some of Russell's limitations in a big spot. He dropped down to 13.3 points on 42.6 percent shooting and 4.6 assists in 16 playoff games, and he shot only 17.9 percent from behind the arc over the final seven games.

For a Lakers team that has several big roster decisions to make this summer (assuming LeBron James returns), Russell could price himself out of Los Angeles. Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura are in line for big paydays as restricted free agents coming off stellar playoff performances.

Malik Beasley, who fell out of the playoff rotation, has a $16.5 million team option.

Depending on how much the Lakers value Russell's character and presence, his second stint with the team could be a short one because of everything else they have to address this offseason.