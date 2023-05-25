X

    NFL Rumors: Patriots' Bill Belichick Fined $50K After Violating Offseason Rules

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMay 25, 2023

    ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 08: Head Coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)
    Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

    New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was reportedly fined $50,000 for the team's violations of NFL offseason rules.

    Greg Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal reported the news Thursday.

