ACC Baseball Tournament 2023: Thursday Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

Eakin Howard/Getty Images

The 2023 ACC baseball tournament continued Thursday with pool play at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina.

The top teams from the four pools will move on to compete in the ACC tournament semifinals on Saturday with a berth in Sunday's championship game on the line.

The No. 1 seeded Wake Forest Demon Deacons kicked off Thursday's slate with a 10-2 victory over the No. 12 seeded Pitt Panthers in Pool A action. Wake Forest is the No. 1 team in the country in D1Baseball.com's Top 25, so their dominance in Thursday's game comes as little surprise.

Matchups between the No. 7 seeded North Carolina Tar Heels and No. 2 Virginia Cavaliers and No. 4 Miami Hurricanes and No. 9 NC State Wolfpack are also on tap for Thursday.

With the semifinals on the horizon, here's a recap of Thursday's pool action.

Thursday Results

No. 1 Wake Forest def. No. 12 Pitt Panthers, 10-2

No. 2 Virginia vs. No. 7 North Carolina, 3 p.m. ET

No. 4 Miami vs. No. 9 NC State, 7 p.m. ET

Wake Forest 10, Pitt 2

Wake Forest was dominant from the start to kick off Thursday's action, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning on RBI from left fielder Lucas Costello, second baseman Justin Johnson and right fielder Pierce Bennett.

Pitt responded early with an RBI from first baseman Noah Martinez in the bottom of the first inning, but the Demon Deacons tacked on three more runs in the top of third on home runs by third baseman Brock Wilken and catcher Bennett Lee.

Wake Forest added another run in the top of the fifth on an RBI single by Bennett before tacking on three runs in the top of the ninth on a home run by designated hitter Danny Corona and an RBI single from center fielder Tommy Hawke.

Pitt's only other run came on a home run by left fielder Dom Popa in the top of the eighth inning.

Wake Forest starting pitcher Rhett Lowder was impressive in Thursday's win, allowing only one earned run on three hits and striking out six batters in seven innings.

Wake Forest will return to action Friday against No. 8 Notre Dame at 7 p.m. ET looking to lock up the top spot in Pool A.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.