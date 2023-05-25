LeBron James Rumors: Shams 'Fully' Expects Return to Lakers amid Retirement Buzz

LeBron James Rumors: Shams 'Fully' Expects Return to Lakers amid Retirement BuzzMay 25, 2023
It doesn't seem like a lot of people are taking LeBron James' retirement tease very seriously in the wake of the Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.
Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium said he "fully" expects James will be back for his 21st season in the NBA.
Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow
"LeBron James played the last few months of the season with a torn tendon in his foot that could need surgery this summer..<br><br>He's gonna take the next couple months to get reenergized and I fully expect him to play next season" ~ <a href="https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ShamsCharania</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PMSLive?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PMSLive</a> <a href="https://t.co/oEDZ0QSlX5">pic.twitter.com/oEDZ0QSlX5</a>
James told ESPN's Dave McMenamin following Monday's Game 4 loss he's going to use this offseason "to think about" whether he wants to continue playing.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James to ESPN on his thought process going into the offseason:<br>Q: When you say you got to think about stuff, what thread should we be pulling on that?<br>A: "If I want to continue to play."<br>Q: As in next year?<br>A: "Yeah."<br>Q: You would walk away?<br>A: "I got to think about it."
