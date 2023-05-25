LeBron James Rumors: Shams 'Fully' Expects Return to Lakers amid Retirement Buzz

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

It doesn't seem like a lot of people are taking LeBron James' retirement tease very seriously in the wake of the Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium said he "fully" expects James will be back for his 21st season in the NBA.

James told ESPN's Dave McMenamin following Monday's Game 4 loss he's going to use this offseason "to think about" whether he wants to continue playing.

