SEC Baseball Tournament 2023: Thursday Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

The 2023 SEC baseball tournament continued Thursday with the double-elimination third round at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama.

Two teams ranked within the top five of D1Baseball.com's Top 25 are in action on Thursday in the No. 1 seed Florida Gators and No. 2 seed Arkansas Razorbacks.

The No. 10 seed Texas A&M Aggies kicked off Thursday's slate with a 5-0 win over the No. 6 seed South Carolina Gamecocks.

Matchups between the No. 5 Auburn Tigers and No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide, No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks and No. 3 LSU Tigers and No. 1 Florida Gators and No. 4 Vanderbilt Commodores are also on tap on Thursday.

With the tournament nearing the championship round, here's a recap of how Thursday's third round went down.

Thursday Results

No. 10 Texas A&M def. No. 6 South Carolina, 5-0

No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 9 Alabama, 2 p.m. ET

No. 2 Arkansas vs. No. 3 LSU, 5:30 p.m. ET

No. 1 Florida vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt, 9 p.m. ET

Texas A&M 5, South Carolina 0

The first game of Thursday's slate got out to a slow start between Texas A&M and South Carolina. However, the Aggies broke things open in the bottom of the third inning on an RBI triple from third baseman Trevor Werner.

Texas A&M added three more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning on RBI from second baseman Austin Bost, designated hitter Brett Minnich and catcher Max Kaufer.

Outfielder Jordan Thompson added another run in the bottom of the fifth inning on an RBI flyout to right field, extending Texas A&M's lead to 5-0.

Aggies starting pitcher Justin Lamkin was brilliant on the mound in Thursday's win, allowing only one hit and striking out nine batters in seven innings. It was one of his best starts of the season.

South Carolina's lone hit came from second baseman Will Tippett in the top of the fifth inning on a single to shortstop.

The Aggies will move on to face the loser of No. 2 Arkansas and No. 3 LSU on Friday in an elimination game.

