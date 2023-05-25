2000 Kentucky Derby Winner Fusaichi Pegasus Dies at Age 26

Photo credit should read HEATHER HALL/AFP via Getty Images

The horse Fusaichi Pegasus, who won the 2000 Kentucky Derby, was euthanized Tuesday, per the Associated Press.

He was euthanized at Ashford Stud in Versailles, Kentucky, and the farm said it was done "due to the infirmities of old age" at 26 years old.

Fusaichi Pegasus was trained by Hall of Famer Neil Drysdale and became the first favorite to win the Kentucky Derby since 1979 when he did so in 2000. Kent Desormeaux rode the horse to victory in the famed race before a second-place finish at the ensuing Preakness.

Fusaichi Pegasus won six of his nine career starts and then sired six more champions, including Bandini, Champ Pegasus, Haradasun and Roman Ruler.

While this death happened because of old age, it comes at a time when horse racing is under the spotlight because of deaths around its most prominent events.

Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press noted Havnameltdown was euthanized on the track after competing in one of the undercard races for Saturday's Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. The horse, which was trained by Bob Baffert, suffered a leg injury during the race.

"Havnameltdown's death comes on another major race day, in the aftermath of the Kentucky Derby being overshadowed by seven fatalities at Churchill Downs over a span of 10 days," Whyno wrote.