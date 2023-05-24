Celtics Rumors: Preference Is to Keep Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown amid Contract Talks

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Big decisions are looming over the Boston Celtics in regards to the futures of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and with both eligible for supermax contract extensions, there has been speculation that the dynamic duo may be split up.

However, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on Pardon the Interruption that Boston's "preference" is to lock up both players for the long term.

"It's really simple, you either give him the $290 million that he's eligible for or you trade him. And that's going to be the decision that's going to land on Brad Stevens' desk," Windhorst said of Brown.

"... I think their preference is to keep those guys together and try to figure out how to make it work."

Both Tatum and Brown became eligible for supermax contracts earlier this month when they were named to the All-NBA first team and All-NBA second team, respectively.

Tatum will be eligible to sign an estimated five-year, $318 million extension in July 2024, and Brown is eligible to sign an estimated five-year, $295 million extension this summer.

Tatum is under contract through the 2024-25 campaign and has a player option worth $37 million for the 2025-26 season. Brown is under contract through the 2023-24 season before becoming an unrestricted free agent.

There's little question that the Celtics will pay Tatum once he becomes eligible. The four-time All-Star is coming off the best regular season of his career, averaging 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 74 games while shooting 46.6 percent from the floor and 35.0 percent from deep.

Tatum, who finished fourth in MVP voting this year, is also averaging 28.1 points, 10.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.1 blocks in 17 postseason games while shooting 46.5 percent from the floor and 34.9 percent from deep.

While Tatum is Boston's marquee player, retaining Brown should also be a no-brainer despite mounting criticism that the franchise needs to split up the duo amid the team's 3-1 Eastern Conference Finals deficit to the Miami Heat.

Brown has been just as crucial to Boston's success over the years as Tatum.

The 26-year-old also had the best season of his career in 2022-23, averaging 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 67 regular-season games while shooting 49.1 percent from the floor and 33.5 percent from beyond the arc.

In 17 playoff games, he's averaging 22.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting 50.3 percent from the floor and 37.9 percent from deep.

It's hard to think of a better player the Celtics can use their money on than Brown. Instead of splitting him and Tatum up, maybe Boston should focus on bringing in talent in other areas, such as a replacement for the aging Al Horford at center.