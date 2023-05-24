Lakers Rumors: Austin Reaves Expected to Get Contract Offer Sheets from Several Teams

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star Austin Reaves "is expected to draw interest and potential offer sheets from several teams with cap space this summer," according to The Athletic's Jovan Buha.

Initially a cult hero among fans, Reaves became a key player for Los Angeles this season. He averaged 13.0 points and 3.4 assists during the regular season and scored 16.9 points per game during the Lakers' Western Conference Finals run.

The 24-year-old isn't one of the best players eligible to hit free agency, but he is one of the most intriguing given all of the factors at play.

Since Reaves is a restricted free agent, L.A. will have the opportunity to match any offer sheet he signs. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Monday the team is "determined" to keep both he and fellow restricted free agent Rui Hachimura.

"There is frankly no scenario, based on what I know, that Reaves won't be a Laker next season," Stein wrote.

During his exit interview, Reaves said he'd like to return to Southern California.

"I want to be here," he told reporters. "It feels like home to me, in a sense ... the way the fans support me. Players, coaching staff, front office. This is definitely somewhere I want to be, but we'll see what happens."

Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus examined the situation in March and explained how the 6'5" guard is covered under what's colloquially known as the "Gilbert Arenas rule."

Whereas the Lakers are capped at giving Reaves a four-year contract worth $50-plus million outright, another team can go as high as $98.7 million. The max offer could include relatively modest salaries of $11.4 and $11.9 million in the first two years, but starting in Year 3 the payout would soar to $36.9 million.

General manager Rob Pelinka has to not only consider Reaves' individual value but also how much his next contract will limit the front office's ability to further supplement the supporting cast around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

If this turns into a bidding war, then the Lakers could have a serious dilemma on their hands.