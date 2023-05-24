Patrick Mahomes: Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers Among Top-5 NFL QBs Ever

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes likely will go down as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, but with only five seasons as a starter under his belt, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback isn't there just yet despite winning two Super Bowl titles and two MVP awards.

As Mahomes continues to chase greatness, he named his five greatest quarterbacks of all time while speaking with Ben Felderstein of Complex Sports:

"Yeah, I mean, you got to say Tom [Brady's] 1, but if you talk about the legends of the game, Tom, Peyton Manning, obviously Aaron Rodgers, Joe Montana, and then it gets down to Dan Marino or John Elway to round off your top five. But I mean there's some great quarterbacks that played this game, man, I'm trying to learn from them because even though the game has progressed, there's still stuff in the past that helps you become a better quarterback."

Brady spent 23 seasons in the NFL, mainly with the New England Patriots before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and retiring after the 2022 campaign. He won seven Super Bowls, three MVPs and two Offensive Player of the Year awards, among various other accolades.

Rodgers, who was traded from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets in April, is a four-time MVP who won a Super Bowl with the Pack in 2011. He's now hoping to lead Gang Green on a title run in 2023.

Manning, who is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, is a two-time Super Bowl champion, five-time MVP and two-time Offensive Player of the Year. He won Super Bowls with both the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos before retiring after the 2015 campaign.

Montana, Elway and Marino are also all in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

At the rate Mahomes is going, there's little doubt he'll have a bronze bust in Canton in the future as well.