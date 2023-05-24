Former Lakers Center Dwight Howard Would 'Love' to Make NBA Comeback, Chase Title

Gene Wang/Getty Images

Veteran center Dwight Howard has been enjoying a return to his dominant form during his run with the Taoyuan Leopards of the T1 League in Taiwan, but he still has an itch to return home to end his playing career.

While speaking to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium on FanDuelTV, Howard expressed a desire to make a comeback in the NBA

"I do enjoy playing international basketball, just the experience is one of a kind. It's a different type of grind than being in the NBA, and I had a chance to experience it," Howard said. "But I would love to finish off my career with an NBA team, hopefully win an NBA championship."

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 NBA draft had a stellar season with the Leopards. The 37-year-old averaged 23.2 points, 16.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists on his way to being named an All-Star and the league's Most Valuable Import.

In his most recent NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021-22, Howard appeared in 60 games with 27 starts and averaged career lows of 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds.

Howard added that he would be at peace if he didn't make it back to the league because he's satisfied with how his career went. The eight-time All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year won his lone championship with the Lakers in 2020.

"But if not, I've enjoyed playing basketball for so long, and I'm just thankful that I've had the opportunity to travel and play in the NBA," Howard said. "This is the best life."