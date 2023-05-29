Tiffany Stratton Beats Lyra Valkyria to Win NXT Women's Title at Battleground 2023

Photo credit: WWE.com

Tiffany Stratton defeated Lyra Valkyria in a tournament final at Battleground on Sunday night to win the vacant NXT Women's Championship.

After working over Valkryia's leg for most of the match, Stratton earned her first title victory with the rolling fireman's carry into the moonsault for a clean pin.

The NXT women's title went up for grabs after Indi Hartwell had to vacate it because of an injury and getting called up to Raw as part of the WWE draft.

Her injury occurred during a Triple Threat match against Stratton and Roxanne Perez when she landed awkwardly on her ankle. It looked like there would be a new champion when Indi had to be helped to the back, but she returned near the end of the bout and managed to retain.

Both Stratton and Perez were given a spot in the tournament when Hartwell conceded the title, as were Valkyria, Cora Jade, Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Kiana James.

Stratton and Valkyria beat Dolin and James, respectively, in the opening round, setting the stage for a pair of semifinal matches on the go-home episode of NXT TV prior to Battleground.

Valkyria was the first to punch her ticket to Battleground by defeating Jade to earn a spot in the finals.

In the main event of the night, Stratton and Perez renewed their rivalry. While Roxanne came close to winning and keeping her dreams of becoming a two-time NXT women's champion alive, Tiffany ultimately beat her with a picture-perfect moonsault.

At Battleground, two of the top women's Superstars in NXT clashed for the chance to reach the top of the NXT women's division for the first time.

Stratton had come close on a few previous occasions only to fall just short, and Valkyria aimed to continue that trend in her first one-on-one match for the NXT Women's Championship.

Despite Valkyria's best efforts, Stratton was victorious. Given her status as one of the most complete women in all of WWE, she could be in line for a long and successful title reign.

