Jets' Aaron Rodgers Feared to Have Achilles Injury vs. Bills; HC Says 'It's Not Good'

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers exited Monday's game against the Buffalo Bills and was ruled out by the team with an ankle injury.

After the game, head coach Robert Saleh said the team feared an Achilles injury, telling reporters "it's not good."

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided an additional update:

The four-time NFL MVP was sacked in the first quarter by Leonard Floyd. Rodgers stood up and went back down before limping to the sideline with assistance. He was replaced by third-year quarterback Zach Wilson.

After being examined in the blue medical tent, Rodgers was carted back to the locker room, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The team initially announced he was questionable to return with an ankle injury. Garafolo added that Rodgers has been taken for X-rays, although X-Rays were negative, per Field Yates of ESPN.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported the Jets fear an Achilles injury, but the quarterback will undergo an MRI on Tuesday.

NFL Network's Judy Battista reported that Rodgers had a boot on his left foot on the cart.

Rodgers gave the Jets a scare during his first day of organized team activities on May 23. He did some work on the side but wasn't with the rest of the team once drills began.

The 39-year-old told reporters afterward that he had tweaked his calf and "decided to take a vet day," but the injury wasn't "too serious."

Any injury issue for Rodgers is going to raise alarm bells for a few reasons. Not having him on the field makes it difficult to see a path to playoff contention for the Jets.

Rodgers is also at an advanced age for an NFL player and could be more susceptible to injuries. He played through a broken thumb for most of last season with the Green Bay Packers, which could help explain some of his decline in performance from the previous two years.

Wilson and Tim Boyle are the primary backup quarterbacks on the Jets' roster. Wilson will take over under center with Rodgers unavailable. The 23-year-old is hoping to rehabilitate his career after throwing for 4,022 yards, 15 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in 22 starts over the past two seasons.