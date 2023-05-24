Chase Young 'Understands' Why Commanders Declined Contract Option, Ron Rivera Says

Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera spoke about Chase Young's mindset heading into this season after the team declined the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Rivera said Young "understands" the Commanders' decision not to guarantee his $17.45 million salary for the 2024 season.

"He'll come in and give everything he's got," Rivera added. "Look what Daron [Payne] did. Guys that produce for us, we want to keep them around. That's been the message. I believe [Young] has adapted to it nicely. He's working hard. I'll be excited to see him when he has to be here."

The comparison to Payne, the 13th overall pick in 2018, is a little odd because the Commanders did pick up his fifth-year option in April 2021. The Commanders gave him the franchise tag in February before signing him to a four-year, $90 million extension in mid-March.

Young, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, initially looked like he was going to be a franchise cornerstone in Washington. The Ohio State alum was named Defensive Rookie of the Year after recording 10 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks to help the Commanders win the NFC East.

Young does have a lot to prove going into the 2023 season. He has appeared in only 12 games over the past two years because of a torn ACL and patellar tendon suffered in Week 10 of the 2021 season.

Given how much time Young has missed, it wasn't a surprise the Commanders opted not to pick up his option. They've also invested a lot of money in their defensive line recently with Payne, Jonathan Allen and Montez Sweat set to count a combined $41.5 million against the cap in 2023.

Young, who turned 24 on April 14, is certainly capable of getting his career back on track. As long as he is fully healthy, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him play close to the level he did as a rookie.

If that happens, Young could secure himself a lucrative long-term contract from the Commanders or another team next offseason.