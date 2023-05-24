Michael Block Got Congratulatory Text from Michael Jordan After PGA Championship Run

David Cannon/Getty Images

After his impressive showing at the PGA Championship last weekend, Michael Block has garnered plenty of attention from fans and friends. But one message stood out from the rest, as it came from someone who has been in the public eye for far longer.

According to ESPN's Todd Archer, Block received a congratulatory message from Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, who took notice of the golfer wearing Jordan-brand shoes as he walked the greens at Oak Hill Country Club.

"I'm a big Jordan guy my whole life. I was a little kid in Iowa saving 100 bucks for a pair of Jordans back in the day," Block said. "Pretty darn cool, to say the least."

Block also revealed some details of Jordan's message, saying, "It was something in the way that what he saw is why he loves the game of golf so much."

Block finished tied for 15th with an overall score of 1-over at the PGA Championship. His finish allowed him to automatically qualify for next year's PGA Championship at Valhalla Country Club. It was the best finish by a club professional at that major since 1986, and the 46-year-old also was awarded a sponsor's exemption into this week's Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

He recorded the highlight of the weekend with his hole-in-one on the 15th hole during Sunday's final round.

It was the first hole-in-one in a PGA Championship since 2020 and the first by a PGA club pro at a PGA Championship since 1996, according to Archer.

While Block is appreciative of all the congratulatory messages and recognition he's received so far, he said there's one thing that means more to him than anything else.

"It's that my golf game's good enough," Block said, per Archer. "Yeah, that my game can hang with these guys."