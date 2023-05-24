Bills' Josh Allen: 'I So Badly Want to Bring a Super Bowl Here to Buffalo'

AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

Josh Allen is tired of falling short in the playoffs.

The Pro Bowl quarterback said he's determined to bring a championship to Buffalo and is willing to do anything possible to improve next season.

"Just understanding our window, and I want to give everything that I have for as long as I play," Allen said at OTAs Tuesday. "I'm not saying that I haven't done that in the past, but there's always new ways that I can find to get better and not being complacent with what I'm doing on the field, understanding that there's a lot of plays that we left out there. And, statistically you look at it, we were a top 3-4 offense in the league last year, and it wasn't good enough. So, just losing the playoffs isn't fun, you know?

"And I so badly want to bring a Super Bowl here to Buffalo, and I just don't want anything to get in the way of allowing me to be the best quarterback that I can be for this team."

The Bills have fallen short in four straight postseason appearances, including an ugly 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2023 AFC Divisional Round. Allen threw for 264 yards, zero touchdowns and an interception in the defeat as Cincinnati held the Bills to only three second-half points.

Frustration boiled over on the sidelines as the Bills offense struggled, with wideout Stefon Diggs yelling at teammates—and specifically targeting Allen. Diggs admitted frustration built up over the course of the season, and he's remained absent from the team's offseason workouts.

With that said, it's clear most of the frustration stemmed from a growing teamwide pressure for this core to finally put itself over the top. Allen's determination to continue improving—particularly in the postseason—could go a long way toward Buffalo finally hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.