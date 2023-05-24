Baker Mayfield on Buccaneers' Skeptics: 'I Don't Really Care' About Vegas Odds

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Baker Mayfield is tuning out any of the outside noise about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers heading into the 2023 season.

Speaking to reporters after Tuesday's OTA session, Mayfield said he isn't interested in what oddsmakers are saying about the team's playoff chances right now.

"I played in this division last year and pretty sure the Bucs won it still. I don't really care what the people in Vegas are putting odds on because it's May. We haven't played real tackle football. We've got a long way to go. It's just the time of year where everybody springs forward. ... It makes it fun. We haven't played real, tackle football. It seems like a no BS squad that's all about winning."

