    NBA Rumors: Suns to Meet with Bucks' Charles Lee, Warriors' Kenny Atkinson for HC Job

    Adam WellsMay 24, 2023

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 16: Assistant coach Kenny Atkinson of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Boston Celtics during the first quarter in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images

    The Phoenix Suns are set to interview at least two more candidates for their vacant head-coaching position.

    Per B/R's Chris Haynes, Charles Lee of the Milwaukee Bucks and Kenny Atkinson of the Golden State Warriors will meet with the Suns.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday that Phoenix was "advancing four candidates to a final round of interviews," including former Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse and former Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers.

    Suns associate head coach Kevin Young and Sacramento Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez were also listed as candidates by Wojnarowski.

    Haynes noted the Suns have "yet to reach final stage of interviewing candidates" for their vacancy.

