NBA Rumors: Suns to Meet with Bucks' Charles Lee, Warriors' Kenny Atkinson for HC Job

The Phoenix Suns are set to interview at least two more candidates for their vacant head-coaching position.

Per B/R's Chris Haynes, Charles Lee of the Milwaukee Bucks and Kenny Atkinson of the Golden State Warriors will meet with the Suns.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday that Phoenix was "advancing four candidates to a final round of interviews," including former Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse and former Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers.

Suns associate head coach Kevin Young and Sacramento Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez were also listed as candidates by Wojnarowski.

Haynes noted the Suns have "yet to reach final stage of interviewing candidates" for their vacancy.

