WWE Night of Champions 2023 Match Results Guaranteed to Happen

Photo credit: WWE.com

WWE Night of Champions is shaping up to be an eventful show during a crowded week of wrestling.

The company's fifth pay-per-view of the year is set to take place on Saturday at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. As the title suggests, Superstars from the main roster will compete for most of the notable titles, and WWE will crown a new world heavyweight champion.

The top prize won't be up for grabs this weekend as Roman Reigns opted to teach his cousins a lesson and take care of a lingering nuisance instead. Nevertheless, this is a strong card that could offer some pleasant surprises.

Maybe the Raw Women's Championship will change hands, or Cody Rhodes will pull off another upset over Brock Lesnar ahead of Money in the Bank.

Anything is possible, but here are some guaranteed results from Night of Champions.

Rhea Ripley Will Retain the SmackDown Women's Championship

It's hard to say anything is truly guaranteed in pro wrestling. After all, most of us thought Rhodes would dethrone Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Still, Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya is the easiest prediction of the night. The Eradicator is hotter than ever, and The Judgement Day has become one of the best stables in the company.

So, it's way too soon to end Ripley's reign as SmackDown women's champion. This match will likely overdeliver, but it's essentially an easy-peasy way to get her and Nattie on the card.

The Queen of Harts is an ideal opponent because the crowd will be familiar with her due to her past appearances in Saudi Arabia. She's also such a pro that she effortlessly added some depth to this matchup via Twitter.

The 22-year veteran is still so underrated, but beating such a skilled technical wrestler will give Ripley a solid title defense. After all, Natalya has had classic matches with other great champions like Charlotte Flair.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Will Retain

It's a bit strange that the most prominent champion on the roster isn't defending his title, but The Bloodline is still on the verge of imploding.

As such, Reigns will team up with Solo Sikoa to challenge the undisputed WWE tag team champions. It's safe to assume Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will survive their latest encounter with the younger Uso brother.

After all, it would be ludicrous to drape even more hardware over Reigns' shoulders and effectively handcuff the tag division. Owens and Zayn have had a chance to establish themselves as champions and take on the best pairings WWE has to offer.

It would be disappointing to see their tenure cut short in service of another meaningless accolade for The Head of Table.

Instead, this chapter of The Bloodline's story has been a bit underwhelming, but this is a great way to advance the plotline with The Usos and tie up any dangling threads with their long-standing enemies.

Seth Rollins Will Be Inaugural WWE World Heavyweight Champion

After the vignettes WWE aired on the go-home episode of Raw, it's more evident than ever that Seth Rollins will win the World Heavyweight Championship.

Ever since the company unveiled the new belt, The Visionary has been linked with it. He cut an impassioned promo on the April 24 edition of Raw and earned the first spot in the tournament finals two weeks later.

During that time, Rollins has proved he still has everything it takes to represent a brand as its top star. The subsequent interview segments with Corey Graves have also highlighted how much this opportunity means to him and how he plans to differentiate himself from Reigns.

Considering how well-received their universal title match from Money in the Bank 2019 was, the upcoming bout with AJ Styles will be outstanding. However, The Visionary is the only man who can bring a world championship back to Monday nights.

It's almost poetic because Rollins famously dropped the title to "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel in October 2019. His last run as a top babyface may have crashed and burned, but he has reestablished himself as one of the most popular stars on the roster.

It has been a long journey back to the top, but it's finally Rollins' time again.