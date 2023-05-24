SEC Baseball Tournament 2023: Wednesday Schedule and Bracket Predictions

2 of 2

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Florida may be No. 2 in the nation behind Wake Forest, but it sits in the top position entering the SEC Baseball tournament, where it will look to keep momentum on its side with a second-round match against Alabama.

The Gators have a starting rotation that is well-rested, with Hurston Waldrep and Brandon Sproat both on six days' rest. And the same goes for Jac Caglianone, who could be on as much as seven days' rest should he not have to pitch until Saturday.

The decisions made by the coaching staff in regard to those pitchers and when they take the mound could ultimately decide the level of success Florida enjoys in the tournament, but so too could (and likely will) the ability of the teams' offense to keep up what has been red-hot output recently.

It is for the best, too, because they will need to outpace opponents if they continue to give up 4.88 earned runs per outing from its pitching staff, which is not ideal, regardless of how much rest each pitcher has.

The team has averaged nearly seven runs per game in its last six contests, thanks to an explosive offense that has carried it past No. 4 seed Vanderbilt during that stretch.

With Alabama's pitching staff accumulating an ERA of 3.87 and a WHIP of 1.24, the opportunities will be there for the Gators to take advantage and potentially put an early end to the Crimson Tide's tournament stay.