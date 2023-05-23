76ers Rumors: Former Lakers HC Frank Vogel Interviewed to Replace Doc Rivers

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

As the Philadelphia 76ers' search for a new head coach heats up, they reportedly spoke to a former NBA championship winner.

According to John Clark of NBC Sports, the Sixers interviewed Frank Vogel on Tuesday as a potential replacement for Doc Rivers. It was just three years ago that Vogel coached the Los Angeles Lakers to the 2020 NBA title.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

