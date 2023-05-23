ACC Baseball Tournament 2023: Tuesday Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

The 2023 ACC baseball tournament got underway on Tuesday with a tripleheader at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina.

While most conference tournaments use a double-elimination format, the ACC divides its teams into four groups of three for round-robin pool play. The winners of each pool advance to Saturday's semifinals.

Top-seeded Wake Forest, ranked No. 1 in the D1Baseball.com Top 25, isn't in action until Thursday, but Tuesday's slate still provided some exciting action.

Here's a look at the results and upcoming schedule:

2023 ACC Tournament Pools

Pool A: No. 1 Wake Forest, No. 8 Notre Dame, No. 12 Pitt

Pool B: No. 2 Virginia, No. 7 North Carolina, No. 11 Georgia Tech

Pool C: No. 3 Clemson, No. 6 Boston College, No. 10 Virginia Tech

Pool D: No. 4 Miami, No. 5 Duke, No. 9 NC State

2023 ACC Tournament Results - Tuesday, May 23

No. 6 Boston College 11, No. 10 Virginia Tech 7

No. 11 Georgia Tech vs. No. 7 North Carolina, 3 p.m. ET

No. 9 NC State vs. No. 5 Duke 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, May 24

No. 12 Pitt vs. No. 8 Notre Dame, 11 a.m. ET

No. 2 Virginia vs. No. 11 Georgia Tech, 3 p.m. ET

No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 10 Virginia Tech, 7 p.m. ET

Boston College 11, Virginia Tech 7

The Eagles outlasted the Hokies in a back-and-forth battle to get the day started. Boston College fought back from multiple deficits to secure the win.

After Virginia Tech took a 3-0 lead, Joe Vetrano and Nick Wang each had two-run doubles in the third inning. The Hokies refused to go down easily, scoring three runs in the very next frame to retake the lead

In the sixth inning, Barry Walsh got the rally started with a solo home run, and Wang followed with a bases-clearing double to put the Eagles ahead for good. Walsh also made some great plays in center field, most notably robbing a potential home run in the third.

The Hokies managed to cut the deficit to one in the seventh, but Vetrano added some insurance runs with a two-run single. Cohl Mercado added an RBI double in the eighth to cap the scoring.

Virginia Tech will be back in action on Wednesday against Clemson, while Boston College will have a couple days off before taking on the Tigers on Friday.