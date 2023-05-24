The 6 Best Fights UFC Has Announced for Upcoming PPVs

0 of 6

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The summer months can be tough on sports fans. The excitement of playoff season comes to an abrupt end. Stadiums empty out. The highlights and soundbites we've all become addicted to disappear from our social media feeds. Life just gets a little more boring.

Thankfully, there are a few sporting attractions to keep us going through the summer. Chief among them is the UFC.

The promotion has announced a host of exciting matchups for the coming weeks. The best and biggest of them have landed on the four pay-per-view cards it has scheduled between now and September: UFC 289 on June 10 in Vancouver, UFC 290 on July 8 in Las Vegas, UFC 291 on July 29 in Salt Lake City, and UFC 292 on August 19 in Boston.

Of those four cards, only UFC 290 and 291 are finalised, but there's already good reason to be excited for all of them.

Keep scrolling for the best fights that the UFC has announced for its next few PPV cards.