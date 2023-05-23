Lakers Expected to Keep Malik Beasley Amid $16.5M Contract Option, per NBA Exec

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Malik Beasley may not have contributed much to the Los Angeles Lakers' playoff run, but he's reportedly expected back on the roster next season.

Sean Deveney of Heavy reported the Lakers are currently expected to pick up Beasley's $16.5 million option for 2023-24—even if it winds up only being as a trade chip.

"He can be a contributor, really on any team," one NBA executive said. "The expectation is they'll keep him. He can be a good trade piece if you need one. It's just, if the tax is a big worry, he'd be the easy piece to move off of."

Beasley averaged 11.1 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 35.3 percent from three-point range in 26 regular-season games with the Lakers before being essentially jettisoned from the rotation in the playoffs. He played just one minute in Denver's four-game sweep in the Western Conference Finals.

There is logic to retaining Beasley simply as a trade piece, though Lakers management has avoided major luxury tax payments in recent years. Declining Beasley's option would be an easy way to duck a higher tax total while also retaining D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura.

However, using Beasley's contract as a trade chip may be the best avenue to actually improve the roster rather than standing pat.

If the Lakers decline the option and allow Beasley to walk for nothing, it would indicate the front office is more committed to saving money than building the most competitive roster. With LeBron James already contemplating retirement, this may be time for one last all-in push.