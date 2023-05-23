X

    NBA Exec: Kyrie, D'Angelo Russell Sign-and-Trade with Lakers Doesn't Make Mavs Better

    Doric SamMay 23, 2023

    Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) works around Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
    AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

    The Los Angeles Lakers are rumored to be interested in free-agent point guard Kyrie Irving, but it likely would take a sign-and-trade with the Dallas Mavericks to get him to the West Coast.

    However, it remains to be seen if the Lakers have enough to entice the Mavs to make such a move, and one NBA executive told Sean Deveney of Heavy.com that sending back point guard D'Angelo Russell likely wouldn't be satisfactory to complete a deal.

    "Does Dallas really want that? Maybe Russell is less of a headache than Kyrie but he is not as talented," the exec said. "The Mavs might not have a lot of choices with Kyrie, but just taking back D'Angelo Russell straight up, that does not make them better. So why do it? And a lot of people in that [Lakers] organization think they need to keep Russell."

    Los Angeles acquired Russell at the trade deadline this season, and he was a solid third option behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

    Unfortunately, his production fell off a cliff in the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets, as he averaged 6.3 points on 32.3 percent shooting and 13.3 percent from three-point range during the four-game sweep.

    It would be hard to convince the Mavs to take on Russell after his disappointing display.

