Anthony Davis Trade Rumors: Mavs Had Their Eye on Lakers Star at 2023 Deadline

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks reportedly had interest in pursuing Los Angeles Lakers star big man Anthony Davis during the season.

While speaking on the Hoops Tonight podcast, Colin Cowherd revealed, "I heard at the trading deadline [that] Dallas has their eye on Anthony Davis."

The Lakers were swept out of the Western Conference Finals by the Denver Nuggets on Monday night, and they enter the offseason facing multiple questions as to how to turn their roster into a championship contender. However, trading away Davis would be a massive surprise.

The 30-year-old was one of the lone bright spots for Los Angeles in the series against Denver, averaging 26.8 points, 14.0 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game. The Lakers couldn't contain two-time MVP Nikola Jokić, who averaged 27.8 points, 14.5 rebounds and 11.8 assists.

Davis is set to make $40.6 million next season and there's an early termination option in his contract that would make him a free agent in 2024 if exercised.

It should be noted that the Lakers reportedly could be interested in pursuing free-agent point guard Kyrie Irving this offseason because "there is a known preference" that LeBron James wants the team to add him as a third star alongside himself and Davis. The Mavs own Irving's Bird rights after acquiring him from the Brooklyn Nets, so a sign-and-trade between the two teams could be an option.

Still, it would come as a shock if Los Angeles sent Davis to Dallas as part of a deal for Irving. The Lakers likely want to keep Davis on the roster to build around him as James nears the end of his career.