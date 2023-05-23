X

    NHL Rumors: Rangers-Islanders, Devils-Flyers Scheduled for 2024 Stadium Series

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMay 23, 2023

    SUNRISE, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 03: Igor Shesterkin #31 of the New York Rangers and Ilya Sorokin #30 of the New York Islanders warm up prior to the Discover NHL Tendy Tandem during the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills Competition at FLA Live Arena on February 03, 2023 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
    Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

    The Metropolitan Division will reportedly be under the NHL's Stadium Series spotlight next season.

    According to David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period, the league plans on hosting back-to-back Stadium Series games at MetLife Stadium in February. The New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers will play in one, while the New York Rangers and New York Islanders will play in the other.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.