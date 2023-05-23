NHL Rumors: Rangers-Islanders, Devils-Flyers Scheduled for 2024 Stadium Series

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Metropolitan Division will reportedly be under the NHL's Stadium Series spotlight next season.

According to David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period, the league plans on hosting back-to-back Stadium Series games at MetLife Stadium in February. The New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers will play in one, while the New York Rangers and New York Islanders will play in the other.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.