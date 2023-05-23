Michael Block's Betting Odds Revealed for Charles Schwab Challenge After Exemption

David Cannon/Getty Images

The biggest underdog story from the PGA Championship is a long shot for the Charles Schwab Challenge, which tees off Thursday at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

DraftKings Sportsbook listed Michael Block at +50000 to win the event, which is tied for the fourth-longest odds in the field. He's also +9000 to finish in the top five, +3500 to earn a top-10 place and +150 to make the cut.

Block was almost entirely unknown to golf fans before the PGA Championship got underway. A club pro at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, California, he had played in only 24 PGA Tour events and hadn't made a cut since the Sanderson Farms Championship in November 2014.

The 46-year-old proceeded to tie for 15th at the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club. His run included a hole-in-one on the 15th hole in the final round.

Block was brought to tears when discussing the significance of competing in the PGA Championship and exceeding exepctations.

The Charles Schwab Challenge granted him a sponsor exemption, so his moment in the spotlight will extend for another week.

No matter where he finishes in Fort Worth, Block will have plenty of fans rooting him on.

