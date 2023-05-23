X

    NBA Rumors: Dillon Brooks, Austin Reaves Among Rockets' FA Targets Amid Harden Buzz

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMay 23, 2023

    The Houston Rockets are armed with an arsenal of cap space this summer and are preparing to unload it.

    Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported the Rockets are expected to be aggressive in free agency, with Brook Lopez, Dillon Brooks, Cam Johnson and Austin Reaves among the team's potential targets. Houston has also been heavily linked to a potential reunion with James Harden if he decides to leave the Philadelphia 76ers.

