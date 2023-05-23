X

    Lakers' Anthony Davis: LeBron James Told Me He Could Retire Before 2024 Olympics

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 23, 2023

    Should LeBron James return for a 21st season in the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers star still may not be long for the league.

    ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported James has told teammate Anthony Davis he might retire before the 2024 Summer Olympics get underway in Paris. The quadrennial event will begin next July after the 2023-24 NBA campaign concludes.

