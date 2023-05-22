Jalen Ramsey Selling LA Mansion for $14M After Trade to Dolphins from Rams

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

As he switches coasts and switches teams, Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey is ready to leave his life in Los Angeles behind him.

Ramsey, 28, reportedly put his mansion in Hidden Hills, California, up for sale Monday for the price of $13.995 million following his trade to Miami, according to TMZ Sports. The house has seven bedrooms, eight-and-a-half bathrooms and comes with its own basketball court and sauna.

Whoever makes the purchase will also be able to enjoy a theatre room, a wine room, a luxury pool, a newly built guest house and an extremely impressive personal gym.

Ramsey bought the property from comedian Howie Mandel in 2020 for $9.5 million and is feeling bittersweet about having to move on from it.

"It is tough coming to terms with selling it because I do love it," Ramsey said in a statement. "You can relax, play basketball, be healthy, work out. ... You can do it all here."

Ramsey had a great stint in Los Angeles, helping lead the organization to a Super Bowl championship in 2021 and making two All-Pro teams during his four seasons with the Rams.

The six-time Pro Bowler will now attempt to make Miami home after being trade to the Dolphins in March.

He'll look to form an elite pairing in the secondary with Xavien Howard.