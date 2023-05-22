Lakers' Austin Reaves Not at Warriors' Jordan Poole's Skill Level, Austin Rivers Says

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Austin Reaves has perhaps been the brightest spot of the Los Angeles Lakers' incredible run to the Western Conference Finals. The second-year guard has proved to be a key piece of the organization's present and future with some great postseason performances.

Meanwhile, Jordan Poole, a young, established member of the Warriors' rotation from last year's championship team, left a lot to be desired.

It was a rough few weeks for the 23-year-old as he struggled mightily over Golden State's two playoff series, especially against Reaves and the Lakers.

However, if he had his pick of the two players' skill sets, Minnesota's Austin Rivers is taking Poole over Reaves every day of the week.

While recording the latest episode of his Off Guard podcast, Rivers went on to say that the two aren't even in the "same realm" in skill level.

Rivers also praised Reaves and talked about how big of a fan he is of his game and aggressiveness.

"I love Austin Reaves," he said. "I love his talent. His best skill is how aggressive he is as a player. He's aggressive every time he gets the ball. He's in attack mode all the time."

While Reaves clearly outplayed Poole during the playoffs, Poole was more productive in the regular season. Albeit with a larger role for most of the year, Poole averaged 20.4 points to go along with 2.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Meanwhile, Reaves averaged 13.0, 3.0 and 3.4, respectively.