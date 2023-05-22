LeBron James Joins Taco Bell in Effort to End 'Taco Tuesday' Trademark Registrations

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been known for his love of tacos, and now he's reportedly joined Taco Bell in an effort to end "Taco Tuesday" trademark registrations.

According to Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing, Taco John's has owned "Taco Tuesday" in 49 states since 1989 while Gregory's Bar has owned the trademark in New Jersey since 1982. Taco Bell announced last week that it has "filed legal petitions to liberate the phrase for restaurants nationwide." A press release on Monday revealed James' involvement in the pursuit.

"'Taco Tuesday' is a tradition that everyone should be able to celebrate. All restaurants, all families, all businesses–everybody," James said in a statement. "'Taco Tuesdays' create opportunities that bring people together in so many ways, and it's a celebration that nobody should own."

The press release added that James will be starring in a new ad campaign called "Taco Bleep" as part of the fight to end the trademark.

The 38-year-old has fought for ownership of "Taco Tuesday" before, as he attempted to trademark the phrase himself after his series of social media posts of his family taco nights.

James was denied by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Now, he will be taking a different approach as he tries to free "Taco Tuesday" for everyone to use.