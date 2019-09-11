LeBron James' 'Taco Tuesday' Trademark Application Denied by US Patent Office

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

LeBron James' record is 3-6 in the NBA Finals and 0-1 against the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

According to Josh Gerben of the Gerben Law Firm and Darren Rovell of ESPN, the USPTO denied James' trademark application for "Taco Tuesday." The examining attorney decided the phrase was a "commonplace message" and didn't allow the four-time MVP to trademark it.

Gerben reported that James' company, LBJ Trademarks LLC, filed for the trademark on Aug. 15. One reason for the filing was to launch a podcast under the name.

James' affinity for eating tacos on Tuesday has been no secret this offseason.

He has posted a number of videos on social media expressing his love for his new tradition, and he even had new teammate Anthony Davis present for one:

Davis said James told him he wasn't fun enough in the video:

As amusing as the videos can be, Taco Tuesday is a common phrase that has become well-known through restaurant promotions and advertisements well before James. Alex Mayyasi of Priceonomics noted the chain restaurant Taco John's was rewarded with a federally registered trademark for "Taco Tuesday" in 1989 but has since "lost the battle" for the phrase because it has become so widespread.

So widespread that not even the King himself was able to trademark it.