NFL's TNF Flex Scheduling Proposal Passes; Applies to Weeks 13-17

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

During the NFL owners meetings on Monday, the league voted to approve a modified proposal for flexing Thursday Night Football games, per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

However, the threshold for flexing a TNF game is high, as it only applies to Weeks 13 through 17 and requires at least 28 days' notice.

The league's announcement also stated that it would apply flexible scheduling to TNF games "no more than two times in any season." Teams will not be required to switch from a Sunday to a Thursday more than once, and no team will play more than two Thursday night games during the year.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the approval for flexing TNF games passes by a vote of 24-8. The teams that voted against it reportedly were the New York Giants, New York Jets, Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, Detroit Lions, Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Raiders owner Mark Davis vocally advocated against the proposal, telling USA Today's Jarrett Bell, "Just make the schedule and play it." When asked directly if he would support additional flex scheduling, Davis responded, "Absolutely not."

Davis hasn't been alone in voicing his displeasure. Giants owner John Mara called the initial proposal "abusive" toward fans. That proposal suggested a minimum of 15 days' notice for flexing TNF games and didn't receive approval at the owners' meetings in March.

It was also noted in the league's announcement that Monday's resolution only applies to the 2023 season. However, if no Thursday night games are flexed this year, it would carry over into the 2024 campaign.