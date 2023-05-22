Michael Block Climbs 3,003 Spots in World Golf Rankings After 2023 PGA Championship

Darren Carroll/PGA of America via Getty Images

It was one of the greatest storybook runs seen in golf in some time.

And now, PGA club pro Michael Block is reaping the rewards of his phenomenal performance at the PGA Championship over the weekend, where he finished tied for 15th in a loaded field, automatically qualifying for next year's tournament.

He also climbed over 3,000 spots in the latest world golf rankings that were released Monday as he went from 3,580 to No. 577.

Block's performance was the best finish for a club pro at the PGA Championship since Lonnie Nielsen (T11th) in 1986.

Among the many highlights of Block's run from the weekend, the biggest one came Sunday as he got a hole-in-one on the 15th hole that dropped straight in.

It was arguably the biggest moment of the entire tournament, even with Brooks Koepka winning the fifth major of his career.

Block, 46, finished one over to secure a spot in next year's PGA Championship with a clutch putt to round it out on the 18th hole.

The head pro at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, California, Block ended up taking home $288,333 for his historic performance.

And the best part of it is, the Block party isn't over just yet.

Shortly after wrapping up the final round, Block received a call inviting him to next week's PGA Tour event in Fort Worth, Texas for the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.