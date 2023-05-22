Tiger Woods Withdraws from 2023 US Open amid Recovery from Ankle Surgery

David Cannon/Getty Images

The USGA announced Monday that Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the U.S. Open, which tees off June 15 at Los Angeles Country Club.

Woods underwent ankle surgery in April, and the expectation was that he'd need multiple months to make a full recovery.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.