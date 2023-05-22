X

    Tiger Woods Withdraws from 2023 US Open amid Recovery from Ankle Surgery

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 22, 2023

    AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 07: Tiger Woods of The United States plays his tee shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
    David Cannon/Getty Images

    The USGA announced Monday that Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the U.S. Open, which tees off June 15 at Los Angeles Country Club.

    Woods underwent ankle surgery in April, and the expectation was that he'd need multiple months to make a full recovery.

