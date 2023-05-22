Matt Corral Says He Doesn't Want to Be Traded After Panthers Drafted Bryce Young

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral isn't looking for a change of scenery even though the team drafted fellow signal-caller Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

"Me, personally—if it was up to me, I don't wanna get traded," he told reporters Monday. "I love the people here, I love the people that I'm around. I wanna play for [head coach Frank] Reich. I really like the coaches that we have around us."

Corral missed his entire rookie year due to a Lisfranc injury he suffered in the preseason. He was unable to prove whether he could be a suitable long-term solution for the Panthers, and the arrival of Young makes it unlikely he'll ever get the chance.

Questions over the 24-year-old's future with his current team arose well before that moment came.

Days after the Panthers acquired the top pick in the draft, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported in March the Panthers "would be willing to move" Corral and that the "cost won't be high." However, Mike Kaye of The Athletic followed up to report Carolina wasn't "actively" shopping the 2022 third-round pick.

Then on the night the draft opened, Corral shared a cryptic post about being appreciated:

He told reporters Monday the message was "nothing to do with football."

For now, the coaching staff is working to feature Corral a little more. Reich said Carolina cut Jacob Eason to open up time on the practice field for him, and he spoke highly of the second-year signal-caller.

This might just be a way for the Panthers to build up Corral's trade value, though, because he'll have a difficult path to earning meaningful snaps.

If they aren't comfortable with starting Young in Week 1, then you'd have to assume Andy Dalton would get the nod because he's at least a steady pair of hands. That's why you sign a player like Dalton in the first place.

It's clear Corral doesn't want to rock the boat for now, but getting out of Carolina is probably the best thing for his career.