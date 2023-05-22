Bucks Rumors: Nick Nurse, Kenny Atkinson, Adrian Griffin Finalists for MIL's HC Job

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

As the Milwaukee Bucks seek a replacement for former head coach Mike Budenholzer, they reportedly have narrowed their list of "top candidates" to former Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse, Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin and Golden State Warriors assistant and former Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Woj added that Nurse "looms prominently" in the coaching searches for the Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns as well.

And Wojnarowski wrote that the trio would "be part of conversations with franchise leadership in the coming days, sources said. Bucks general manager Jon Horst interviewed as many 15 initial candidates in recent weeks before the franchise began to pare down the list of finalists over the weekend, sources said."

Nurse, 55, spent five seasons as an assistant coach in Toronto before taking over as the head coach ahead of the 2018-19 season. He led the Raptors to a title that year, three playoff appearances overall and a 227-163 record in his five seasons on the job.

But Toronto missed the postseason this year and the organization chose to go in a different direction.

Griffin, 48, is a former NBA player who spent the past four seasons working on Nurse's staff. Per Wojnarowski, he's been a "steady climber as a top head coaching candidate among the pool of league assistants."

Atkinson, 55, spent four seasons as the head coach of the Nets between the 2016-17 and 2019-20 seasons, compiling a 118-190 record and just one playoff appearance. But his tenure came at a time when the team was devoid of draft capital or in-house superstars, and Atkinson helped build an organizational culture that eventually convinced Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to sign with the organization (ill-fated as that era may have been).

He's also served as an assistant for the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers and Warriors in his coaching career.

Without question, the Bucks' coaching opening is an enticing one given the presence of two-time MPV Giannis Antetokounmpo. But the Suns boast a core of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Chris Paul, while the Sixers have reigning MVP Joel Embiid to build around.

It's a strong market for coaching candidates, in other words. Especially for Nurse, who seems to hold interest in all three cities.