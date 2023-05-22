Report: NFL Investigating '2nd Wave' of Possible Gambling Violations

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The NFL is "investigating a second wave of potential violations of its gambling policy," according to ESPN's David Purdum.

This would follow the multiple suspensions the league issued in April due to gambling-related violations.

While the legalization of sports betting on a state-by-state basis has been going on for years, Purdum explained how the punishments reflected the NFL's ability to better identify guilty parties:

"The April suspensions brought into focus the different ways the NFL is catching those who violate the gambling policy, including third parties in partnership with the league using geolocation to identify bets being placed from prohibited jurisdictions, such as team facilities.

"Additionally, companies, including NFL partner U.S. Integrity, are developing platforms aimed at tracking bets placed by prohibited individuals such as players and coaches. Leagues or teams would provide a list of prohibited bettors to the platforms, which would then be shared with sportsbooks. If a prohibited bettor attempts to wager, the technology flags it."

In addition to the raft of suspensions this spring, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley missed the entire 2022 season after he was found to have bet on NFL games while on a mental health break from football. The league fully reinstated him in March.

The league's gambling policy prohibits players and team personnel from wagering on NFL games. It originally banned them from betting on any professional sport as well, though the policy was amended to allow the practice as long as it happened away from an official team or league facility.

Purdum noted how violations remain "difficult to detect" even with recent advancements. Players, staffers and executives could theoretically place their bets through a third party or use an offshore betting service that isn't compelled to flag potential infractions for the NFL.

Critics have highlighted the perceived hypocrisy in sports leagues openly embracing the gambling industry while punishing employees who engage in legal betting. In 2021, the NFL announced it struck multiple deals with official sportsbook partners.

But those in the NFL are made aware of the rules.

David Highhill, the NFL's vice president and general manager of sports betting, told Purdum the necessary parties receive annual training about the gambling policy. He added the league is "very explicit in the training to explain that if you are involved with the NFL, you can never bet on the NFL."