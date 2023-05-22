NFL Rumors: Andrew Luck, Commanders Tampering Case Resolved to Colts' 'Satisfaction'

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders have resolved any tampering-related issues centered around Andrew Luck to the Colts' "satisfaction," according to ESPN's Stephen Holder.

John Keim of ESPN reported on May 6 that the Commanders "phoned about" Luck last offseason while examining all of their options at quarterback. The four-time Pro Bowler has been out of the NFL ever since abruptly retiring ahead of the 2019 season.

The report didn't go unnoticed by Colts owner Jim Irsay, who said any other team's direct conversation with Luck could be a violation of the NFL's tampering policy:

The Washington Post's Mark Maske and Nicki Jhabvala reported Sunday the Commanders were "unlikely to face any penalties." They cited a source who said the NFL lacked "enough hard evidence" implicating the team.

Per Holder, Washington "never spoke to Luck or anyone in his immediate circle," so it didn't run afoul of the tampering rules.

Even though he's retired, the Colts retain Luck's rights because he left with three years left on the extension he originally signed in 2016. That means any teams wishing to contact the 33-year-old need to get the necessary approval.

Based on the available evidence, there's little point in approaching the former Colts star with the idea.

Luck has never shown a clear desire to return to football, and his in-depth profile by ESPN's Seth Wickersham in December detailed how he had fallen out of love with the game.

Still, it's abundantly clear now the Colts won't hesitate to enforce the tampering policy as it relates to their one-time franchise QB.