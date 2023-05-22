X

    Rockets' Jalen Green Says He Has Multiple Burner Twitter Accounts to Address 'Haters'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 22, 2023

    If you got a random reply coming from somebody defending Houston Rockets star Jalen Green, then you may have been interacting with the man himself.

    Green told Podcast P with Paul George he has multiple burner accounts on social media in order to respond to his critics:

    Podcast P with Paul George @PodcastPShow

    Dropping tomorrow: JG talks to PG about the ups and down of being an NBA player, including <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBATwitter?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBATwitter</a> haters 🤣<br><br>📺: <a href="https://t.co/SdlZP37MnK">https://t.co/SdlZP37MnK</a><br>🎧: <a href="https://t.co/riwm7f9zCS">https://t.co/riwm7f9zCS</a> <a href="https://t.co/NOYrYumkLj">pic.twitter.com/NOYrYumkLj</a>

    The 21-year-old is coming off his second season in the league. He averaged 22.1 points and 3.7 assists and shot 41.6 percent from the floor in 76 games with the Rockets.

    Houston was tied for the NBA's second-worst record (22-60), so that naturally made the team and its biggest names easy targets on social media.

    Utilizing a burner account certainly isn't uncommon and might even be more prevalent than fans realize.

    Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant famously got caught in 2017, and he said years later he was still posting anonymously in some cases.

    idk @harrisonmc15

    KD has secret accounts that he uses to defend himself and forgot to switch to them when he was replying to this guy I'm actually speechless <a href="https://t.co/9245gnpa3c">pic.twitter.com/9245gnpa3c</a>

    In Durant's case, nothing of consequence happened, but adopting the tactic can have very real consequences. Bryan Colangelo's NBA executive career never recovered after the revelations about his and his wife's burner accounts in 2018.

    The lesson for Green to take from Durant and Colangelo is pretty simple: Don't get caught.