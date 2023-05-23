NBA Draft Buzz: Argument for Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson Gains Traction

1 of 5

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Much of the draft discourse in Chicago following the lottery centered around whether the Charlotte Hornets will take Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller at No. 2.

There is a current belief that members of Charlotte's front office think Miller can be a star. The idea that Scoot Henderson is the obvious Victor Wembanyama consolation prize has lost strength over the last few months. Some noted that people made up their minds on Henderson too early, especially after his big game against Victor Wembanyama in Las Vegas. Henderson, who missed time with injuries and wound up shutting down his season just over a week into March, shot 39.7 percent since January 8.

Others suggested that teams may still have more confidence when evaluating Miller's success in a familiar NCAA setting, compared to Henderson's in a ball-dominant role and the G League's freer-flowing pace.

To some, Miller's 6'9" size, shot-making and live-dribble passing create a projected archetype (big scoring wing) that screams safe, valued and high upside. Meanwhile, a team like the Hornets, who ranked dead last in offensive efficiency, could fear adding a 6'2", poor-shooting point guard (32.4 percent, 2.7 3PTA). Henderson took the second-most mid-range shots during the G League's regular season, yet he only made 34.8 percent of those attempts.

There is still a contingent of scouts who think the Hornets would be making a mistake by taking Miller over Henderson. Miller, who turned 21 years old in November, shot just 40.0 percent and 31.2 percent from three during the second half of Alabama's season (18 games). Some scouts view Henderson as an easy best-player-available pick that the Hornets can't afford to pass on, regardless of how the team thinks he'll mesh with LaMelo Ball.

Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak raised eyebrows after saying, "I think we can be a little bit picky and take into consideration not only the overall talent but also the position."

Based on conversations in Chicago, we've updated our latest mock draft by moving Miller to No. 2.